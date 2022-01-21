Author Patrick Tabone will kickstart a new fiction segment on the Times of Malta website, with his story We are not angry enough serialised online as from Saturday, January 22.

We are not angry enough, is set in Malta and Europe in the near future. In the form of a letter from a mother to her daughter Maddy, it shows a family trying to navigate the crisis in the region caused by a rapidly warming climate.

The author notes that, besides being a gripping human story, the narrative touches on a number of important themes that will have an impact on us all in the years to come, namely climate change, good governance, global inequalities and international refugee flows.

Are you a writer interested in finding an audience for your work? Get in touch on editor@timesofmalta.com with 'storytelling' in the subject line.

Note from author Patrick Tabone

The story in these pages is not my prediction of what is going to happen.

It is a description of the way things could go if we don’t act decisively in the face of the climate crisis.

So far we have been sleepwalking towards disaster. It feels like we are maybe beginning to stir, to wake up, but it’s doubtful whether we will do so in time.

With all the bleak news stories coming from all round the world it’s easy to feel disheartened. It just seems too big a problem.

But there is still a little time, if not to fix climate change, then at least to avoid the worst of it, and to mitigate its worst effects. That would make a huge difference to billions of lives, and to the besieged and beleaguered natural world that we love and so depend on.

We won’t get these results by waiting for them. We might get them if we fight for them.

So please don’t get disheartened.

Get angry instead and do something useful with your anger.

We are not angry enough.

Anyone wishing to contact Patrick Tabone can do so on wearenotangryenough@gmail.com. The fee for this story has been donated to Malta Wildlife Rescue Team.