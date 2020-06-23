Times of Malta is the country's most popular online and print news source by far, a survey has found.



According to the poll, respondents are four times more likely to get their printed news from Times of Malta than the second most popular newspaper.



And when it comes to online news, respondents are two and a half times more likely to log on to Times of Malta than the next most popular news website.



The survey was commissioned by Times of Malta and conducted by EMCS, an advisory and market research firm, between June 9 and June 18 among 376 respondents.



It has a margin of error of five per cent.



Set up 85 years ago, Times of Malta has become a trusted household name, delivering both breaking and in-depth reporting on a vast selection of issues, from politics to crime to human rights, culture, and sports.

Online news outlets

Times of Malta is miles ahead when it comes to online news.

Some four in every five respondents, 84%, said Times of Malta's website was their source of online news.



A total of 34% say Malta Today is their preferred source of online news. Lovin Malta is right behind with 32%, followed by the Malta Independent at 28%.

The Labour Party’s ONE website is the preferred option of nearly one in five, at 19%, followed closed by Newsbook at 18%. The Nationalist Party’s Net news website is the main source of news for 16%.



The least popular website is state broadcaster TVM, with just 6% saying this is where they get their online news.

Print newspapers

Times of Malta is also way ahead when it comes to which newspapers Maltese readers choose.



According to the survey, 53% of respondents said Times of Malta’s newspaper was their preferred source of printed news.



The Malta Independent came in second, but at 40 percentage points behind, with 13% saying this newspaper was their first choice. Next was In-Nazzjon and Malta Today, both at 10%. It-Torca was selected by 8% as was L-orizzont.

Where do people get their news?

According to the survey, 58% get their information on issues facing Malta from televised news.



Online news outlets are the primary source of 41%, with the same number saying they get their news from social media.



As for radio, one in 10 said this was their source of news, and 8% said they get their news from newspapers.



While social media platform Twitter is synonymous with breaking news worldwide, in Malta just 3% said this was their main source of news when it came to social media platforms.



Some 95% said that Facebook was the social media platform that provided them with news content. Instagram was selected by 5%.

Televised news

Public broadcaster TVM is the most popular source of news with three quarters of respondents (75%) indicating this is where they get their news from.



The Labour Party’s ONE was next up with 51% getting their news from that platform, followed by just shy of a third of respondents who said they got their news from the Nationalist Party’s Net.



