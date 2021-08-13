History has taught us that when faced with crises, the best strategy is to plan, take action and move forward.

World-shaping events inspire us to dig deep, leading to unprecedented progress; exactly like COVID-19 did, by taking the digital industry decades ahead, in the span of just a couple of years. It was during that grey-zone of a time, between lockdowns, remote offices and tele-conferences, that at Times of Malta, we were working towards a surprising goal: to completely revamp our E-Paper, in order to position the service in a rubbing-shoulders position with the best in the publishing industry, and ensure our current and future readers enjoy a true digital experience.

Every Times of Malta publication, in a true digital kiosk

To achieve that goal, the team wasn’t alone. Early on we decided that our bold vision should stand with the top of the industry, and thus we partnered up with the service providers behind publications like the Los Angeles Times, The Independent and Chicago Tribune, to proudly present you now with the new Times of Malta E-Paper 2. A brand-new, completely renovated experience, offering you the chance to read the digital version of our newspaper and magazines directly from your mobile, tablet, laptop or desktop PC, search within the articles, bookmark your favourite pieces, create clippings easier than ever, or even download and print the PDF versions, like you used to.

Easily choose the publication and pages you wish to download

Bookmark your favourite pages

And all this, at no extra cost. Let us rephrase that – all this at the new, reduced pricing scheme of just €9.99 per month. And that's because we believe our media should be more accessible.

Diving into the details

Imagine a digital kiosk, where you can search each publication, pick your desired issue, flip through its digital pages with ease, tap on the newspaper articles to read them individually, enjoy double-page spreads in the best way possible, easily bookmark, share on social media or clip your favourite pieces, download the PDF version, print individual pages or the whole publication, and many more little details that turn digital reading into a truly enjoyable experience. Now stop imagining, because this is what the Times of Malta E-Paper 2 is.

Read the newspaper digitally, at the font size you desire

This reading experience is combined with the ability of the platform to gracefully render the content according to the device you are using – it transforms the experience for everyone; whether you prefer to pinch-zoom for those extra details, double tap to focus, or just click and set the font size to your preference, E-Paper 2 offers it all.

Playing or printing games and puzzles has never been easier

A new pricing model

We have been offering our E-Paper and Digital Archive for years. And this experience has allowed us to listen. Not just individual comments, but thousands of them. Moreover, we carefully studied the market trends and decided to accompany the wonderful new capabilities of **E-Paper 2**, with a completely renovated pricing model based on just one merit: Simplicity.

As a result, the old – admittedly complex – system was ditched, a global discount applied to better reflect the modern economics and a flat fee introduced. For just €9.99 per month, you can have complete access to E-Paper 2 and the complete Digital Archive of Times of Malta. Our inspiration were subscription services like Netflix and Spotify, so we opted for a widely adopted model, that both new and senior users appreciate.

A bright future

And this is just the beginning. Our vision is grand and you, by becoming a part of our subscribers’ family, will most definitely benefit from it on every iteration of E-Paper 2. Our plan is for frequent updates, in the form of micro-fixes to ground-breaking changes; all for the same price. Expect us to launch soon individual applications for iPhone, iPad and Android devices, specialised Digital Editions and many more features we can’t announce yet, but we can safely say they will put this service to the pinnacle of digital publication experiences, utilising the latest tech available. Yes, we’re that much excited.

Subscribe now

We would be delighted to see you using our brand-new E-Paper 2 and benefiting from all its unique features. We sincerely hope you’ll find the experience as smooth and progressive, as we do. You may subscribe here.