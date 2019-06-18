The Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta have been nominated for five journalism awards in the sports, photography, environmental journalism and opinion categories.

The Institute of Maltese Journalists announced the names of the 53 nominees who reached the final stage among a record number of 128 submissions for the awards.

There are 19 categories in this year’s contest, which is the 29th edition of the press awards organised by the institute. The Times of Malta’s Mark Zammit Cordina, is among three finalists in the photographic journalism category.

He is also a finalist in the sports photography category.

Sports editor Valhmor Camilleri is in the running for a sports journalism award and The Sunday Times of Malta contributor, Alan Deidun, has been nominated in the environmental journalism and opinion articles categories.

This year, the presentation ceremony will be held on July 20 at The Seashells Resort, at the Suncrest, in Qawra. The winners of the Best Use of the Maltese Language in Broadcast and Print Media category will also be announced during the presentation evening.

This particular category is sponsored by the Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Malti.

The winner of the Gold Award, which was introduced in 1998, will also be known during the final night.