A photo of two nurses holding onto each other for support as they are about to treat coronavirus patients at Mater Dei Hospital has been chosen by the World Health Organisation to mark the International Day of the Midwife and Nurses.

The photo had gone viral in April after it was shared with Times of Malta, amassing thousands of views and shares in a short while. Hundreds of people then started using the photo to show their appreciation and thank frontliners for their hard work while the country dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The photo was also the most-liked photo ever on Times of Malta's Instagram page.

Now, the World Health Organisation's Europe branch has chosen the photo to use as part of its celebrations to mark International Day of the Midwife on Tuesday. It will also be used for Nurses' Day celebrated on May 12.

WHO will be using the viral photo to celebrate midwives and nurses.

The WHO had spotted the photo on Times of Malta's social media platforms and then asked for the nurses' permission to use it.

The nurse who took the photo had admitted at the time it was taken that emotions were high, especially since at the time the number of new cases had been increasing daily.

In a post on Facebook, accompanied by the photo and the words "THANK YOU" the WHO described nurses and midwives as those who "save lives and make a critical contribution to global health".