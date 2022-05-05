Friends of the Earth Malta is later this month launching a new climate campaign "Time’s up for gas!" which envisions a fossil free future for Malta without the proposed gas pipeline.

In a statement on Thursday, the organisation said the proposed Melita gas pipeline – crossing 159 km to connect with Sicily and estimated to cost Malta €400 million - will lock Malta in a fossil fuel future.

The pipeline and alternative energy solutions for Malta will be discussed in a panel discussion on May 20 at the Friends of the Earth Malta Green Resource Centre in Floriana.

A short informative video, aimed at raising awareness will also be launched.

