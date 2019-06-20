After two-and-a-half years of interviews online, #TimesTalk is taking a break for the next few months.
The popular Times of Malta interview show will return later in the year with a new look and format.
In the meantime, revisit the interviews held in 2019:
Louis Galea on the state of the PN
Mario Mallia on problems at Bank of Valletta
Wayne Flask on activism and Moviment Graffitti
Ruben Paul Borg on local construction standards
Ivan Bartolo on how to fix the PN
Andrew Azzopardi on society's declining values
George Vella on his presidency
Aleksandar Dimitrijevic on blaming foreigners
Lawrence Gonzi on 15 years of EU membership
Tony Zahra on how construction is hurting tourism
Michelle Attard Tonna on cyclists and their concerns
Louis Borg on Malta's traffic woes
Marceline Naudi on gender-based violence
Sandro Chetcuti on why the MDA is misunderstood
Konrad Xuereb on how a metro could work
Charles Xuereb on the George Cross
Daniel Mainwaring on defending migrant sea rescues
Marie-Louise Coleiro on her years as president
Aleixei Dingli on why Valletta 2018 was a missed opportunity
Fr Rene Camilleri on why we should stop baptising newborns
Godfrey Baldacchino on fake news
Franco Mercieca on building a Gozo tunnel
Simone Vella Lenicker on architects and their plans
Robert Musumeci on his friend Adrian Delia
