In this new episode of the podcast Treasures from Malta, Francesca Balzan has a conversation with marine archaeologist Timmy Gambin about the wealth of treasures lying on our seabed.

The podcast, besides being on all major podcast directories, is also available here.

The organisers of the podcast would like receive feedback from their audience. They would also be grateful for a review or rating on the podcast directory it may be heard from as this helps others to find it faster.