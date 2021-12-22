It all came down to the wire on Tuesday on the final day of the Mapfre Euromed International Regatta.

Hosted in Mellieha Bay by Malta Young Sailors Club and held under the auspices of the Malta Sailing Federation, the Race, which is in its 21st Edition, once again welcomed a strong international fleet.

Tuesday’s weather conditions were the most sedate from all of the four days of the event with approximately 7 knots of wind and flat water throughout. With one or two points separating the majority of the top-placed sailors there was no doubt that every point was going to be fought for.

