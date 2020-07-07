Partit Demokratiku has elected a new executive committee led by Timothy Alden.

In a statement PD said its committee reaffirmed the party's role as "a sanctuary for all those in this country who seek truth, justice and a sense of wellbeing for all".

It added that the party's doors remained open to all those of good will.

"We shall continue in our solemn duty to seek a better tomorrow for all, free of tribal discrimination," PD said.

The new committee includes deputy leader Raymond Azzopardi, general secretary Mark Zerafa, public relations officer Marcus Lauri, treasurer Carmel Asciak and members Melissa J Bagley, Matthew Mizzi and Martina Caruana.