A tiny fish and chip shop in St Paul's Bay has been ranked among the best in Europe for French fries.

Fins & Gills came in at number 15 on global travel website Big 7 Travel's list of the top 50 places for fries across Europe in 2019.

The result came from a combined score of votes cast by Big 7 Travel's 1.5m social community and a panel of expert food judges.

"This small island has some of the best fish in Europe, and they cook it here with style and panache," its entry said.

It added: "Sitting here eating octopus and dipping your lemon-drenched fries into their house sauce is one of life’s great pleasures.”

Fins & Gills opened in 2016 and has become a St. Paul’s staple. It is a family run business led by David Borg, who said he was completely surprised when Times of Malta informed him of the ranking.

"I really didn't expect to be on such a prestigious list," he said. "I feel embarrassed and proud at the same time, because I didn't work hard to be on the list. I worked hard to keep my customers happy and keep them coming back for more.

"To be ranked 15th is a very big honour, especially since I run a shop that's barely the size of a car. I feel really humbled to be on it, I know many people work so hard to get on it."

His family has been in the fishing business since the 1970s and his mother Connie, has had a fish shop for 35 years.

Reviewers on Tripadvisor seem to concur with the ranking. One wrote that it has “The Best Fish & Chips in Malta" while another said: "Best Fish and Chips on the Island hands down."

The top place in Europe to order French Fries, according to the list is Frites Atelier in Antwerp, Belgium while the number two spot goes to Makamaka in Barcelona, Spain.