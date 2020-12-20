With Christmas just a few days away, if you have not yet started your gift shopping spree, you need to hurry as there is not much time left. Choosing the right gift for everyone on your list is no easy task. No matter how well you think you know your loved ones, there is always the risk of buying the wrong gift. Unless you take certain precautions and keep in mind the following tips, you may end up wasting some of your hard-earned money.

Check the seller’s return policy

Not all the gifts you choose will be received as well as you expect. It may be the wrong size, wrong colour or simply disliked. The only solution is to buy gifts that can be returned and exchanged.

It is therefore very important that before you buy gifts you ask the seller about the shop’s return policy. You should also ask what terms and conditions apply when a gift is returned. For instance, is the receipt required to exchange the gift? Is there a specific date by when the unwanted gift must be returned? Does it need to be returned in its original packaging?

It is important that you pass on this information to the person receiving the gift.

Not all gifts can be exchanged

Return policies may not apply to certain products. These usually include goods that are personalised or ordered made-to-measure. For hygiene reasons, even items that come into close physical contact with the body, such as earrings, make-up, and certain items of clothing, cannot be returned.

Ask what value is considered for the exchange – the original amount spent or the current ‘sales’ value

In this case, sellers must ensure that their customers are informed that the goods are non-exchangeable before the sale is processed. This to avoid unnecessary complaints that may tarnish a company’s good reputation.

Request a gift receipt

Make sure to ask for a gift receipt with all the information about the shop’s return policy. This should be given with the gift so that the recipient can use it to return the gift or make a claim against the trader if something goes wrong.

What if the gift is defective?

Some sellers may tell you they do not allow exchanges or do not issue refunds. Such policies may only be applied on if the goods bought are as described and not defective. In fact, sellers are not legally obliged to exchange or refund unwanted gifts.

If, however, the gift is defective or is not fit for its purpose, the law gives you the right to claim a free remedy from the seller. This right cannot be diminished or taken away by shops that display ‘No refunds’ or ‘No exchanges’ signs.

Buying online? Check the delivery date

If you plan to buy gifts online make sure you check the delivery date so that they arrive by the time you need them. Also remember that this type of shopping gives you additional rights, which includes the 14-day withdrawal period. During this time, you can return the purchased goods without giving any reason and without incurring additional charges.

The 14 days start on the day the goods are delivered to you. If this time elapses before you give the gift, then unless the seller willingly extends the return period, you will not be able to return the unwanted product.

When buying online, you should also remember that if you decide to return unwanted goods you may have to pay for the transport of the goods back to the seller. However, the online seller is obliged to inform you about these costs before you conclude the sale.

Returning gifts bought during sales

Since most sellers start their sales soon after Christmas, check whether unwanted gifts can also be returned during this time. If yes, then you should also ask what value is considered for the exchange – the original amount spent or the current ‘sales’ value?

While some shops opt to give the full value spent upon presentation of the receipt, others offer the discounted value. Consumer law does not regulate such policies as long as the returned goods are not defective. If, however, the goods are defective and cannot be repaired or replaced, then as a consumer you would be entitled to a full refund of the money paid.

While keeping the above information in mind, remember that if something goes wrong with a purchase and you are not satisfied with the way your complaint was handled by the seller, you may contact the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA for information and assistance.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate