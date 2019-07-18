There are a lot of decisions that consumers need to make. It can sometimes be quite challenging to detect the best deals from the available sales offers. To safeguard their legal rights, consumers must first and foremost be well informed and aware of their responsibilities.

The best buying decisions are usually made after consumers gather all the necessary information. In the first instance, consumers need to decide what kind of product or service they need and then start shopping around for the best deals. When comparing products and services, consumers are advised not only to compare prices but also quality, sellers’ reputation and after-sales services.

Communication with the seller also plays an important role. When a specific product or service is required, consumers must clearly inform the seller why they need the product or service or what are their expectations. Ideally, when a product or service is requested with personalised or specific characteristics, consumers should ensure that they have it in writing as part of the original sales agreement.

Before finalising a purchase, consumers are also responsible to check the goods for apparent defects, when possible. Visible defects that may have been caused through misuse by consumers are usually not covered by consumer legislation. In case of goods that are delivered to the consumers’ house, these need to be inspected upon delivery. Any visible defects or damages must be reported immediately to the seller. If the seller has provided consumers with a reasonable time-frame to report such faults, consumers must adhere to the stipulated time-frame.

Once payment is effected, consumers should ensure that they have proof of payment. This could be the fiscal receipt or any other document that proves when and from where a product or service was purchased. Consumers are also responsible to keep all documents related to the purchase, including the contract of sale and the commercial guarantee’s document where applicable. Instruction booklets and manuals should be carefully read, giving special attention to warnings and other information on how to use a product safely.

Before agreeing to and signing contracts of sale, consumers must read and understand the terms and conditions. Once signed, a sales agreement must be honoured unless the conditions of sale are unfair or diminish consumers’ legal rights. Where in doubt, consumers should ask for clarifications.

When consumers are not happy or comfortable with specific contract clauses, they should try to re-negotiate them or opt not to proceed with the sale. If the contract of sale is amended, it is important that both parties sign any changes.

Once a buying decision is made, consumers are responsible for their choice and cannot simply change their mind and decide to cancel the sale. Consumer law does not provide any form of compensation or remedies in such situations. Shops may apply their own return policies.

When faced with a problem concerning a product or service, consumers must in the first instance approach the seller with a reasonable request for remedy or compensation. Aggressive behaviour tends to complicate things. If complaining verbally does not lead to an acceptable solution, consumers need to make their complaint in writing. When a solution is not reached, consumers may seek the assistance of the Office for Consumer Affairs.