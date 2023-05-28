The convenience and accessibility of online shopping have changed the way consumers buy goods and services. However, online shopping can be quite challenging for the inexperienced consumer. Hence, the importance for consumers to exercise caution and take certain precautions to protect themselves from potential risks.

The first thing consumers should be careful about is the seller from whom they are going to buy the product or service. To avoid problems or unpleasant surprises, they are advised to do some research and verify the seller’s credibility and reputation.

Look out for customers’ reviews and ratings. When judging sellers by online feedback, it is better to stick to third party review sites, as the comments posted on the seller’s website may be biased or entirely fictional.

While reading reviews, consumers should look out for comments about the quality of the products, whether the products matched the online description, and whether the delivery was as agreed.

Consumers should also check whether the seller has a physical address and contact information listed on their website. Consumer legislation stipulates that this information must be clearly available to consumers on the website or the online selling platform.

When buying from online marketplaces, consumers should also look out for information as to whether the seller is an individual or a professional seller. The marketplace is obliged to provide such information, and if the seller is an individual, then consumers must be notified that consumer law does not apply to the sales transaction.

Consumers should also pay special attention to the payment methods to ensure that the seller offers secure and trusted payment options. Credit cards and secure payment sites such as PayPal offer an extra layer of protection. Sellers requesting payment by bank transfers should be avoided.

Furthermore, before consumers give out their credit card details, they should ensure that the webpage where the payment is processed is secure. This can be done by checking that there is a closed padlock symbol on the webpage. Additionally, the web address should start with ‘https’, where the letter ‘s’ stands for secure.

After processing the payment, consumers should check their credit card statement and ensure that they have been billed correctly. Any unauthorised transactions should be reported to the bank immediately.

Before finalising an online purchase, it is also important for consumers to familiarise themselves with the terms and conditions of the sale. The online selling site should provide information about the delivery time, applicable guarantee, return policy, method of payment and on the right of withdrawal if the seller is EU-based.

Consumers are advised to keep evidence of this information because if problems arise with the purchase, they will need proof of the original sales agreement. It is also important to keep a copy of the order confirmation, receipts and any relevant correspondence with the seller.

Consumers should also be aware of their legal rights. When buying online, consumers have additional protection as they have 14 days to change their mind about the purchase made and request a full refund of the money paid to the seller.

The 14 days start from the day they receive the goods or, in case of services, from the day the sale contract in concluded. If the online seller does not inform consumers of this right, the latter’s cancellation right is extended to one year.

When exercising their right of cancellation, consumers may, however, be required to pay the direct cost of returning the goods back to the seller. This cost must, however, be clearly stipulated in the terms and conditions of the online purchase, otherwise it is the seller who is legally responsible for these costs.

When buying online, consumers should also not forget that the two-year legal protection also applies to such purchases. This means that EU sellers are obliged to provide a free remedy for goods that do not conform with the sale agreement or turn out to be faulty after the purchase.

Whenever consumers encounter problems with products or services purchased, they should first communicate with the seller or the platform where the sale was concluded. They should clearly explain the problem they encountered and what solution they wish to claim from the seller.

If no amicable agreement is reached with the seller, then consumers may register a complaint against the online seller with the MCCAA if the seller is locally based, or with the European Consumer Centre Malta if the seller operates from another EU member state.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.MT