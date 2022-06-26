• If you are interested in a trade fair offer, be sure to gather all the available information and do not sign a contract or pay a deposit unless you are fully convinced.

• Beware of ‘too good to be true’ offers. Huge price reduction claims should be verified by checking the seller’s prices before the offer and by shopping around.

• Before agreeing to sign a definite contract for the provision of a service, make sure that you check the length of the contract, the termination procedure and the applicable fees in case of early termination. Also ensure that the agreed price is clearly written in the sales contract.

• Make sure you carefully read all the terms and conditions before agreeing to sign a sales agreement.

• Remember that once a sales contract is signed, or a deposit paid, the agreement becomes legally binding.

• It is your consumer responsibility to keep all the documentation related to your purchase, especially the proof of purchase.