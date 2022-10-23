The internet offers limitless opportunities to consumers. This includes online shopping, which is constantly on the rise as more and more people are becoming aware of its many benefits. Among these is the easy access to a wide choice of products and the convenience of shopping from anywhere and at any time.

However, while consumers are browsing the internet from the comfort of their home they may be targeted by scammers trying to con them out of their money. Scams can come in various forms, and they are not always easy to detect. The following are some tips that can help consumers recognise fraudulent practices and thus minimise the risk of falling victims to scammers.

Offer too good to be true?

Sometimes while shopping online, consumers come across ‘incredible’ offers and deals, and are tempted by them. Before taking any impulsive decisions, consumers must keep in mind that while there may be shops that occasionally offer attractive discounts, it is very unlikely that high quality products are sold at a hugely discounted price.

If consumers are interested in the offer, they should first carefully read the information on the website, and especially look out for information about the seller. A secure website would usually have detailed information about the trader, such as where and how the trader can be contacted. One should be wary of websites that provide little or restricted means of contact.

To make sure that the website is genuine, look out for reviews posted by other consumers to see whether the trader concerned can be trusted or not. Websites like scamadviser.com and who.is would indicate if a website is a scam or not, and confirm its reliability and credibility.

Is website genuine and secure?

Before giving out personal information or credit card details, read carefully the URL and make sure there are no spelling mistakes. Some fraudulent sites have URLs that at first glance look like those of large brands or companies. If there is an intentional mistake in the URL address the website is likely to be a scam.

Furthermore, before making an online payment, consumers should ensure that the website address starts with ‘https’. There should also be a small, closed padlock, and when one clicks on it, one should be able to view the website’s security details.

For stronger protection, consumers are advised to only make payments through a credit card or a secure payment account, such as PayPal. Direct bank transfers should be avoided, and credit card details should never be sent to sellers by e-mail.

Safe and secure websites would also include information on how consumers can lodge a complaint in case of a dispute. Online selling websites must also provide a link to the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform and inform consumers about their right to cancel the sale during the 14-day withdrawal period.

Website has poor grammar, spelling?

E-mails or messages that contain spelling and grammatical mistakes are usually an indication that the communication is a scam. Serious organisations check their correspondence for such mistakes before sending it to their customers. If a shopping website has such mistakes this is usually an indication that it was set up in a hurry and may not be trustworthy.

Beware if asked for personal details

Scammers may try and steal sensitive personal information through phishing. Phishing usually takes place through spam e-mails sent to millions of addresses. These e-mails may look like they come from banks or other financial institutions. However, when one looks carefully at the e-mail address, certain minor differences can be noted.

Consumers may also receive calls or an SMS from familiar numbers. In these communications, one may be asked to provide bank account details, user names and passwords. Such sensitive information is never asked via an e-mail or a message. By giving out such information, one risks having money stolen from one’s bank account or even identity theft.

From time to time different types of scams crop up as scammers always find new ways to trick people.

The best protection is to be aware of potential dangers and remember that no one usually gives anything for free. In addition, if something sounds too good to be true then it usually is and should not be trusted. Common sense also goes a long way to detect possible scams and prevent from becoming victims.

Odette Vella is director of the Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.MT