The Tipsport Cup is set to get under way for the fourth consecutive year on the Maltese islands with four high-profile teams set to grace the National Stadium between January 18 and January 25.

The four teams that will be representing four different countries – a first for the Tipsport Malta Cup – are Slovakia’s Spartak Trnava, Denmark’s AaB Aalborg, WSG Tirol, of Austria and Sigma Olomouc of Czechia.

AaB are currently fourth in Denmark’s top-flight with 28 points after 17 games. The Danish league is currently on pause for the traditional winter break during the months of December and January.

The four-time Denmark champions will see this tournament as an opportunity to prepare for their remaining four league outing, starting by their away trip to leaders Midtjylland.

Spartak Trnava, on their part, have just launched their Slovakian campaign with one win and one defeat after two games.

