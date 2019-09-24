The 24 cyclists from Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge returned to Malta on Tuesday after their gruelling 10-day charity bicycle ride through Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. They were accompanied by seven back-up team members who assisted with all the logistics, medical aid, and food preparation.

LifeCycle Founder Alan Curry said: “Every year, we say that this is the toughest Challenge so far and - believe me - this is certainly, right up alongside the toughest challenges. The heat exhaustion coupled with dehydration and the humid conditions crippled most of our energy. The beautiful scenery along the route and knowing that we are doing this for a noble cause, were our rays of consolation and determination to complete these highly challenging 2,000 km.

Nine cyclists had to withdraw during various stages of the challenge, but, 15 managed to make it to the end.

The challenge has so far raised €190,000. "We still need another €10,000 to reach our target so that after deducting all the expenses we will be left with €100,000 to go towards the hospital's Renal Unit’s annual wish list," Mr Curry said.

Donations for Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge 2019 can be sent via sms: 5061 7370 = €2.33; 5061 8920 = €6.99; 5061 9229 = €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 = €10, 5170 2005 = €15; and 5180 2006 = €25. Bank details are Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN number MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, Bank name Bank of Valletta, Account number 14814521017. Further updates and to donate towards LifeCycle Challenge 2019 visit: www.lifecyclefoundation.com or on Fb: https://www.facebook.com/LifeCycleChallenge/