Eddie Howe urged exhausted Newcastle to come out fighting after their 4-1 defeat at Tottenham as the Magpies prepare for a do-or-die Champions League clash with AC Milan on Wednesday.

Howe’s side must beat Milan at St James’ Park in their final Group F match and hope Paris Saint-Germain drop points against Borussia Dortmund if they are to make the last 16.

After waiting 20 years to return to the Champions League, Newcastle are desperate to extend their adventure in Europe’s elite club competition.

But, hampered by injuries, Sunday’s dismal loss at Tottenham in the Premier League suggested they could be running out of steam at the worst possible time.

“We’ll look at the game and try and analyse it properly to work out who to select on Wednesday. We’re not aflush with options,” Howe said.

