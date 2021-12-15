Christmas cheer returns to Teatru Manoel this festive season, as the theatre opens its doors for all to enjoy A Merry Manoel Christmas, the perfect programme for the most wonderful time of the year. With a diverse selection of productions on offer – ranging from evocative opera and seductive swing to merry melodies and frenzied farce – there truly is no Christmas like a Manoel Christmas.

Teatru Manoel CEO Massimo Zammit spoke of the enthusiasm with which the team produced this special line-up.

“From the moment we found out that more pandemic restrictions were being lifted and that our theatre would be able to hold a larger audience, our creative team went straight into action to come up with a programme that would bring the Christmas spirit back to the Manoel – even in the absence of the beloved panto.”

The final outcome? Not just one but four varied, family-friendly productions that “will have audiences buzzing to the much-loved popular classics and Christmassy tunes that each event will be offering,” added Zammit.

Kicking things off with fervent gusto, A Versatile Christmas brings to the stage a magical mix of musical genres. For one night only at Teatru Manoel – on December 7 at 6.30pm and 9pm – brass, opera, rhythm, jazz and swing will come together in a unique arrangement produced by Versatile owner and director Paul Borg and led by creative artist Antoine Farrugia.

Nadine Axisa, Pamela Bezzina, Martina Borg, Christine Dalli, Adrian Galea Lucas and Nadia Vella are set to impress as the event’s talented cast of singers and performers. In turns romantic, timeless and animated, it is a versatile and stirring repertoire that the band has in store to delight audiences of all ages.

For the younger theatregoers aged three to eight, Teatru Manoel and TOI TOI Collective have teamed up to present Carols at Christmas, directed by Petra Sant. The shows will take place on December 18 at 3pm and 5.30pm, and on December 19 at 11am and 3pm at Teatru Manoel Studio Theatre.

“TOI TOI are very excited to be able to open our doors to our much-loved and ever-so-curious younger audience!” said Kate Fenech Field, TOI TOI Learning and Participation Programme Manager. “TOI TOI Carols at Christmas, for our younger children (and their adults), is a fun theatre piece infused with comedy and music from well-known Christmas carols.”

TOI TOI Christmas Classics, on the other hand, will go down a treat with Teatru Manoel’s “multi-generational audience – in other words, children aged six to 96,” explained Fenech Field, as she promises a trip down memory lane. Like Carols at Christmas, Christmas Classics features artists from the TOI TOI Collective, who give audience members the opportunity to experience “participatory live theatre”. The performance will be held at Teatru Manoel on December 19 at 5pm.

Taking place under the musical direction of Tom Armitage and featuring Julie James, it will be impossible for the audience not to sing along to the hits that the charismatic cast will be belting out from around the grand piano! This will truly be “the perfect event for the whole family.”

Bringing the season to a close is a Teatru Manoel production created by Masquerade Malta. Children’s favourite The Twits will run from December 26 at 3pm, 6pm and 9pm and from December 27-30 at 4pm and 7pm, at Teatru Manoel.

Roald Dahl’s hilarious tale comes to life in this fabulous adaptation by Ian Moore, who also directs. It stars Eliza Aquilina and Jayne Giordanella as the grotesque Mr Twit and Mrs Twit, Katherine Brown as the Roly-Poly Bird, and Emily Abela, Matthew Camilleri, Matthew Paul Cilia, Susanna Dalcielo and Bertha Farrugia as the Muggle-Wump monkeys. All brave six-year-olds are welcome to join in the fun in this circus of slapstick, dance and drama!

“Theatregoers may rest assured that Teatru Manoel is abiding by all the guidelines outlined by the health authorities, to ensure that the theatre is a safe space for everyone to enjoy this eagerly awaited holiday season,” concluded Zammit. “We look forward to welcoming audiences to a fun afternoon or evening with us, while wishing everyone A Merry Manoel Christmas!”

To book your tickets for any of the productions in A Merry Manoel Christmas, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, e-mail bookings.mt@teatrumanoel.mt or call 2124 6389.

The Black Friday offer on tickets for The Twits closes today! Book now for a €5 discount and get tickets at just €10 or €20.