We have been angrily told that we should put a stop to our protests because Christmas and politics do not mix and people need to admire the twinkling lights while they shop without the din of our shouts for justice ringing in their ears.

Christmas is actually very political. The Christmas stories as told by the gospels of Luke and Matthew are unnerving and even subversive.

No beribboned parcel and an eggnog in sight. Matthew takes great pains to show us that even though Jesus was descended from a political dynasty, women feature conspicuously in his genealogy.

Quite a political statement in a deeply patriarchal society.

His narrative continues with the homicidal Herod, the self-styled King of the Jews who kills innocent babies in order to consolidate his grip on power.

The central thrust of the Matthean gospel is that God is not on the side of powerful rulers ensconced in their palaces but rather on the side of the people.

On the other hand, Luke lets rip by putting the great hymn of justice on the lips of Mary, the meek and humble girl from an insignificant village from the back of beyond. In the Magnificat, Mary sings, “[God] has brought down the powerful from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly; he has filled the hungry with good things, and sent the rich away empty”. Quite an astounding political moment. Luke even goes so far as to call Bethlehem a ‘polis’ (city).

For now, we wait. We are full of expectation. But it is a busy and productive waiting

Bethlehem was really a hamlet but Luke transforms it into the arena where the heavyweight politics of the infant in the manger usurps the might of Caesar.

During the season of Advent, the Church focuses both on the first coming of Jesus as an infant born of the Virgin Mary and also on his glorious return, when he will come to judge the living and the dead.

Advent is a time of expectation. Expectation and waiting represent a dimension that touches the entire person as an individual but also as a family, as a nation.

Expectation is present in many situations, from the smallest and most insignificant to the most important.

We are alive as long as we expect, as long as hope remains alive in our heart. As human beings we are always primed for the fulfillment of our waiting and expectation.

Without knowing, protesters for justice are also immersed in the narrative of Advent. With every step we take during our marches, in every slogan we chant, in every placard or banner we hold up, we are inserting ourselves in this narrative of hope and expectation.

One of the central readings of the Advent season is from Isaiah chapter 64 in which the prophet cries out to God so that he tears open the heavens and come down so that the nations might tremble in his presence.

Isaiah lived about 100 years before the events he writes about in this text but he foresaw the desperate situation that would befall the people of Judah. Isaiah is envisioning what it will be like for the people of Judah after the conquering Babylonian army comes through and defeats Judah and plunders and pillages the nation and takes the people captive. The prophet cries out for justice for the people. But justice is not an abstract concept. One does justice. Waiting for justice during Advent by campaigning and yearning for it give meaning to our Christmas. Vigilance is the meaning of Advent.

Men and women can be recognised by their expectations, and that our moral and spiritual ‘stature’ may be measured by what our hopes are. In this time of preparation for Christmas, each of us may ask ourselves: what do I expect?

What do we expect together? What unites our aspirations for our country? This is the true unity of a nation for there is nothing abstract in coming together in the pursuit of justice, in demanding it. In striving for it.

We will not have deliverance on Christmas Day. For now, we wait. We are full of expectation. But it is a busy and productive waiting.

We use this time to go to work, to campaign for justice, to pro-test. During Advent we cannot close the door on an unjust world but we must be inspired to fight for justice with renewed vigour.

And on Christmas Day we remember that the birth of Christ is the greatest story of justice ever told.

Alessandra Dee Crespo is a civil society activist.