A submarine that takes people to view the wreck of the Titanic in the north Atlantic Ocean has gone missing, according to international media.

The BBC reported that the US Coast Guard launched a search-and-rescue mission, however, it is not clear how many people - if any - were on board at the time it went missing.

Small submersibles occasionally take paying tourists and experts to view the wreck, with multi-day trips costing tens of thousands of dollars.

One dive to the wreck reportedly takes around eight hours.

The Titanic - the largest passenger liner of its time - hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912.

Of the 2,200 passengers and crew on board, more than 1,500 died.

More to follow.