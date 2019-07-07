There will be no place for the faint-hearted this evening at the National Pool as Neptunes Leo Vegas and Sliema Frank Salt cross swords for the main honour of the year, a revival of an old classic game in waterpolo.

The two teams dominated the local waterpolo scene, practically since the first organised competition was played way back in 1926.

A league title all by its own is already a good enough incentive to spur the two sides to bold efforts, let alone other objectives which could bring about added joy in case of success.

Sliema, for instance, are slowing coming out of the doldrums, keen to end a nine-year trophy drought.

The Blues have regularly producing promising home-grown hopes in their rebuilding process but invariably stumbled in the very last hurdle. They now hope it will be a case of third-time lucky after losing the previous two final appearances, so far this season – the Winter League final and the KO-final.

Sliema’s stand in the way of their great antagonists Neptunes as the Reds are not only looking to retain the league championship they won last year for the 25th time but their mind are now set to claim an unprecedented quadruple crown, adding up to the Winter League, President’s Cup and KO title won this season, to mark in the best possible way the club’s 90th anniversary.

“Sliema last claimed a title nine years ago, surely about time the team breaks with that negative trend,” club president Frank Testa argued.

Sergio Afric’s side has made a leap forward this season in terms of breaking the Neptunes-San Ġiljan – duopoly’s stronghold in waterpolo. “I don’t really look upon it as successful season for us unless we put our hands on a trophy this season, because we are a club that prides ourselves on winning trophies,” he explained.

Yet, Sliema are still works-in-the-progress but the decisions taken by the committee this year, albeit causing a few eyebrows to be raised, were vindicated.

In this context, the decision not to confirm Christian Presciutti as one of their foreigners and the introduction of Joseph Parnis between the posts proved to be of great benefit for the team’s progress this year.

“Presciutti, undoubtedly was our top performer and has positively influence the team’s upward trajectory last year but the scoring skills of Gavril Subotic and the defensive qualities of Norbert Hosnyanszky compliment each other.

Likewise, Joseph Sammut was a good servant to the Sliema club and Miguel Vassallo has put in a string of great performances in this year’s Winter League but Joseph Parnis, given his experience with the Australian national team, provided us with a solid defence base,” he explained.

The odds seem to be stacked all in Neptunes’ favour as Jovan Popovic’s side showed they were a class above the rest this year. Sliema, however, with the shrewd Sergio Afric at the helm might have other ideas.

Neptunes president Matthew Bonello is wary of Sliema’s threat.

“Afric is an old fox in waterpolo and Sliema will be determined and super-motivated to wrestle the title from us. There is no room for complacency,” he warned his players.

At the same time, Bonello is cherishing the opportunity to take on Sliema in a return to their old-rivalry where titles were decided in epic finals between these neighbouring waterpolo sides. “There is nothing comparable to Neptunes-Sliema clash in local waterpolo” he explained.

Despite Neptunes’dominance in competitions, their ascendancy was anything but plainsailing so far this season. With Steven Camilleri and Darko Bruguljan blotting each other out of the game and Jordan Camilleri’s evident fatigue after a season-long commitment with Nuoto Roma, Popovic has shown all his tactical nous and man-management skills, in turning around Neptunes fortunes, aided by Alan Borg Cole’s fine form who kept their heads out of water in difficult times.

“It’s not easy to insert a second foreigner in a team functioning like a well-oiled machine. I must publically thank Stevie for sacrificing himself for the team.

“Borg Cole has hit top form this season, arguably this is his best ever season with us,” Bonello explained.

Playing today

18.15 Division One match 1 Valletta vs Marsaskala

19.30 Premier Division match 1 Neptunes vs Sliema

Saturday

17.00 Division One match 2 Marsaskala vs Valletta

19.30 Premier Division match 2 Sliema vs Neptunes

Wednesday

18.15 Division One match 3 Valletta vs Marsaskala

19.30 Premier Division match 3 Neptunes vs Sliema