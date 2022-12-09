Tite confirmed that it was the "end of a cycle" for him as coach of Brazil after the favourites were dumped out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals on penalties by Croatia on Friday.

The 61-year-old, who has been in charge since 2016, had previously made it no secret that he would leave the position after the tournament in Qatar, regardless of the outcome.

"It is a painful defeat but I go in peace. It is the end of a cycle," he told reporters after Brazil's dramatic exit from the competition at Doha's Education City Stadium.

"I already said that a year and a half ago. I didn't come here to win and then turn around and say I was going to stay. People who know me know that."

