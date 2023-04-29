Reigning champions Manchester City will go top of the Premier League table this weekend with victory over Fulham, building on their midweek demolition of title rivals Arsenal.

Manchester United are six points clear of Tottenham in the quest for a place in next season’s Champions League, following the clubs’ midweek draw, but Aston Villa could yet force their way into a place among Europe’s elite.

At the bottom of the table, Southampton look increasingly doomed.

