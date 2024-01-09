Roko Prsa said that Ħamrun Spartans’ title hopes depend on how the team performs in the next few months as Malta champions boosted their aspirations with a dramatic 1-0 win over title rivals Floriana on Saturday.

Croatian midfielder Prsa grabbed the all-important goal with virtually the last kick of the match to hand the Spartans three vital points that lifted them to the top of the standings, level with the same Greens on 29 points.

However, it was far from a straightforward victory for the Spartans who for much of the match looked second best against the Greens who dominated long spells of the match, with the stormy conditions making life difficult for both sets of players.

