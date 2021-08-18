Julian Nagelsmann joked that he wants to hoard titles like a ‘hamster’ after winning his first trophy at Bayern Munich with his debut victory as head coach of the Bundesliga giants.
Bayern swept aside league rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Tuesday to win the German Super Cup with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice in a stellar performance.
Nagelsmann, 34, is under pressure to win a tenth straight Bundesliga title for Bayern in only his first season in charge — the champions drew Friday’s opening league game at Moenchengladbach.
