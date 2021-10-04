Sandro Tonali said Sunday that the Serie A title is AC Milan’s only goal for the season after he helped the Rossoneri stay in touch with leaders Napoli in a 3-2 win at Atalanta which underlines their Scudetto credentials.

Milan came out on top in a frenetic encounter to stay two points behind Napoli, whose 2-1 win at Fiorentina was their seventh in as many games so far this season, after a nervy ending in Bergamo which saw Atalanta pull back two late goals after going three down with 12 minutes remaining.

And asked by DAZN if he remembered Milan winning the league in 2003-04, the last time they had 19 points from their first seven games, the 21-year-old said: “No, I really was young back then”.

