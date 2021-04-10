For Ħamrun Spartans fans the past 48 hours has provided them with emotions they have been dreaming of for more than three decades now.

On Friday, the Malta FA Executive Committee have decided to bring to an end the 2020-21 Premier League season due to the COVID-19 restrictions and declare Ħamrun Spartans as the new Malta champions for the eighth time in their club history.

In fact, when the championship was halted last March, the Spartans were leading the standings with a five-point gap over Hibs.

