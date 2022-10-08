Runaway championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position on Saturday for the Japanese Grand Prix as he attempts to clinch his second straight world title this weekend in Suzuka.

The Red Bull driver topped the timesheets in dry conditions with a time of 1min 29.304, ahead of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

But the Dutchman risks losing pole position as he is currently being investigated by race stewards after appearing to turn in on Lando Norris on their first Q3 out laps.

Norris was speeding past at the high-speed 130R corner and had to take to the grass to avoid the swerving Red Bull driver warming up his tyres. Verstappen raised his hand to apologise, but have to explain his case to the stewards.

