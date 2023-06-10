Jose Borg will continue as coach of Birkirkara women, the club announced.

Borg has extended his contract by another year as Birkirkara will continue to set their sights on further domestic silverware and more positive results in Europe.

“I talked to the players and to the committee and we agreed that it would make more sense if I remain another year and improve on what we have built last season,” Borg told the Times of Malta.

