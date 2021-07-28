An electric Ariarne Titmus dethroned Katie Ledecky to become the 200m freestyle champion Wednesday, only for the gutsy American great to bounce back and clinch the first-ever women’s Olympic 1500m freestyle title.

Australian Titmus now has two Tokyo golds, both at Ledecky’s expense after upsetting her arch-rival to win the 400m free on Monday.

But the chances of US superstar Caeleb Dressel winning a much-touted seven gold medals in Tokyo vanished when he opted out of the 4x200m relay squad that finished fourth behind winner Great Britain.

Titmus swam the second fastest 200 in history last month (1:53.09) to signal her intentions, ranking only behind Federica Pellegrini’s super-suited world record of 1:52.98 from 2009.

