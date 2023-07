Australia’s Ariarne Titmus reclaimed her 400m freestyle world record and took gold after a dominant win over rivals Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh at the world championships on Sunday.

Titmus came home in 3 min, 55.38 sec to take back the record that McIntosh had wrested from her in March this year.

Ledecky finished the race second in 3:58.73 but McIntosh could only place fourth, with New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather taking third in 3:59.59.

