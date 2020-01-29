The titular painting at the small chapel in Comino is currently undergoing restoration and conservation works, with the process expected to be completed by May.

The titular painting of the Comino chapel before it was dismantled last August.

The painting depicts the return of the Holy Family from Egypt on their way back to Nazareth. It features the figure of Jesus being held by Our Lady, St Joseph and the donkey which, according to the bible, accompanied the Holy Family on their journey.

The 18th-century oil on canvas work was transported from Comino to the laboratory of restorers PrevArti, in Mosta, last August.

So far, the painting was cleaned in order to remove dust and old varnish, together with any old retouched areas. Any old stucco from a previous restoration intervention was removed mechanically using a scalpel.

The painting during the restoration works.

After the cleaning process was completed, the paint layer was covered with Japanese paper in order to consolidate it and safeguard the painting during handling.

“This way the painting could be worked on from the back,” explained PrevArti’s founder and senior conservator Pierre Bugeja.

Since the canvas was relined in the past, the old relining canvas is being removed.

“This process is being done slowly using the ‘chequerboard method’ as the old lining is tough to remove. The work is thus focused on small areas at a time and the original canvas is not affected,” Mr Bugeja continued.

In the 18th century, it was quite common for artists to keep themselves anonymous

After this treatment is completed, repairs will be carried out on the original canvas as necessary. Mr Bugeja is hoping that this will help shed light on the author behind this masterpiece, who to date is still unknown.

A detail of the painting during the cleaning process.

“In the early 18th century, it was quite common for artists to keep themselves anonymous. However, the frame and the faces of the figures in the painting, are very similar to others featuring in paintings found at Nadur parish church,” he said.

“Therefore, it is not excluded that this painting originates from the hands of one of the artists who are already known to have worked on paintings of the Nadur church. However, so far we can not say this with certainty.”

The chaplain of the Comino chapel, Mgr Joseph Attard, last year said that once he took charge of the chaplaincy, he immediately felt the need to conserve the painting.

“I am already looking forward to see the completion of the restoration process and then we will welcome back the painting for public admiration at our chapel, in Santa Marija Bay, by May 2020,” he had said.

The project is being supported financially by Bank of Valletta.