The titular painting of the Assumption of Our Lady at Żebbuġ sanctuary, Gozo, has been restored. The inauguration of painting, by Francesco De Dominici (1655-1723), was held during a musical programme, Assumptafest 2022, by the Santa Marija Philharmonic Society in front of the parish church on August 17.

The painting was restored by RECOOP, while funds were provided by the Malta Arts Council, in conjunction with the parish and the Santa Marija Philharmonic Society.

Meanwhile, the feast of the Assumption is being celebrated in Żebbuġ, Gozo, on Sunday. Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a concelebrated Pontifical Mass with the parish clergy at 9am. The Assumpta est Maria Mass, by Maestro di Cappella Franco Cefai, will be performed with the participation of soprano Maryse Cefai, tenor Angelo Muscat, baritone Joseph Lia and the Santa Marija choir under the direction of Maria Cefai. The orchestra will be directed by Mro Franco Cefai.

After Mass, Mgr Teuma will confer the Premju Fondazzjoni Arċiprieti Dun Franġisk Mercieca and Mgr Luiġi Vella on parishioners who excelled in voluntary service towards the Żebbuġ community. A band march by the Santa Marija band will be held at 11.30am.

The procession with the statue of Our Lady, led by Mgr Franġisk Sultana and accompanied by the Santa Marija Band, starts at 7.15pm. The Leone Band will give a concert at the main square. The procession ends with a fireworks display. On Monday, archpriest John Sultana will celebrate a Thanksgiving Mass at 7pm.

The celebrations will be broadcast live on Radju Għażżiela 101.4FM; streamed live on Xejk TV.