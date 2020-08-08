The titular statue of St Lawrence, venerated in the parish of the Gozitan village named after the saint, will today return to the parish after a five-month restoration project by Prevarti of Malta under the guidance of restorer Pierre Bugeja.

The restoration process, to the tune of €12,000 forked out by San Lawrenz parishioners, was the first one carried in the statue’s 125 year history.

San Lawrenz was founded as a parish on March 15, 1893 and two years later, in 1895, the people of San Lawrenz welcomed the titular statue made by Louis Ramat of Galliard et Fils company of Marseilles. The statue arrived in Gozo on August 4, 1895 and was carried in procession to San Lawrenz from the Collegiate of Għarb.

Parish priest Charles Sultana said the statue will return to the community this evening (Saturday) where St Lawrence will be welcomed in the square in front of the parish church. Apostolic Administrator Mario Grech will celebrate Mass at the square at 7pm. After Mass, the statue will be carried inside the church.

Tomorrow, Sunday, Gozo Bishop-elect Anton Teuma will celebrate solemn Mass at 10.30am. Mgr Carmelo Curmi will lead sung vespers at 7pm, followed by benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

The liturgical feast of St Lawrence will be celebrated on Monday, August 10. Parish priest Charles Sultana will lead a solemn concelebrated Mass at 7pm. The Te Deum will be sung with the participation of the parish choir Levita Laurentius.