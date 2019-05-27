SsangYong, the South Korean motor company known for their specialisation in 4x4s, has successfully managed to establish itself into a trendier side of the motor market with the introduction of the Tivoli. This popular compact SUV has made waves in the industry as its design combines luxury, style and performance at a price as comfortable as its ride.

The Tivoli proudly showcases the direction the Korean company is taking, with its elegant and practical design, combining functionality and innovation. The clean slick front of the car features LED lights, incorporating a modern and handsome feel. Front elements blend perfectly with the tidy profile and purposeful rear quarter of the vehicle, which provides drivers with a luggage space of 423 litres. The vehicle’s sharp angles play off its profile, generating the feeling and look of a tough and solid exterior highly appealing to compact SUV fans.

Needless to say, to go along with the renovated Tivoli’s exterior, designers of the SsangYong brand pulled no punches with their detailed interior styling, branding it among the best in its class. Boasting a fusion of the latest vehicle technology, with high-spec safety features and a sophisticated interior design, the Tivoli has raised the bar for compact SUV driver comfort.

While the aesthetics of the Tivoli put it in a league of its own, its performance is by no means lacking. SsangYong has made sure that all necessary information is easily displayed and accessible up front by the driver in the form of a large display screen, climate control memory functions and many more features. Ensuring that drivers of the Tivoli maintain a quality ride at all speeds, the Tivoli’s suspension has been designed to soak up bumps on the road and handle harsh corners smoothly.

Due consideration towards safety was taken with the design of the vehicle. The Tivoli comes equipped with seven airbags as well as a body 40 per cent of which is made of advanced high-strength steel.

