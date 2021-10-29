Transport Malta will offer a shuttle service between Mġarr/Żebbiegħ and Mosta while roadworks continue on Triq Sir Temi Zammit in Mġarr next week.

In a statement, TM said the service will be offered between November 1 and November 3. This free service will be conducted by means of minivans which are identified by a sign.

The schedule is as follows:

The first trip leaves from ‘Mrejnu’ in Mġarr at 5.15am. The shuttle service operates every hour until 9.15pm.

Route: Triq Sir Harry Luke – Mġarr Square – Triq Fisher – Triq il-Ganfra – Triq il-Vanilja – Misq - l-Aħmar – Triq Sir Temi Zammit – Triq il-Bidnija – Mosta Square – Rotunda stop.

This service stops and picks up passengers from every bus stop along the route.

Passengers who wish to use this service from Mosta may catch the shuttle service from Mosta Square on bus stop Rotunda. The first trip leaves at 6.15am. The service operates every hour until 8.15pm.

Route: Triq il-Kostituzzjoni – Vjal Millbrae – Triq il-Bidnija – Triq Sir Temi Zammit – l-Aħmar – Misq – Triq il-Vanilja – Triq Ganfra – Triq Fisher – Mġarr Square – Sir Harry Luke – Mrejnu stop.

Route 44 shall divert through the following route:

Triq l-Indipendenza – Triq il-Kbira – Triq San Pawl tal-Qliegħa – Triq Ta’ Żejfa – Vjal Millbrae in Mosta to Burmarrad, St Paul’s Bay Bypass – Ballut – Manikata – Għajn Tuffieħa, and back through the same route.

Therefore, persons who would be proceeding to Mġarr need to make use of other routes that stop at bus stop Rotunda 4, such as routes 41 and 42 from Valletta.

The connection between Manikata, Għajn Tuffieħa, and Mġarr shall be maintained by means of route 101.