The whistleblower whose information led to arrests linked to a driver’s licence racket within Transport Malta was forced to leave the country after his residence permit was unexpectedly revoked, independent election candidate Arnold Cassola said.

In a Times of Malta Talking Point, Cassola said that the man, whom he refers to through the pseudonym Aziz, had lived in Malta for many years and was well integrated into the community, even becoming the secretary of his local Labour Party club.

RELATED STORIES Transport Malta whistleblower wants to testify in driving licence case - Cassola

However, Cassola claimed, Aziz’s permission to remain in the country was revoked in retaliation for his attempts to reveal corruption at the transport agency, forcing him to leave the country he has called home for almost two decades.

Aziz, who worked as a translator with Transport Malta by assisting candidates who spoke neither Maltese nor English during their driving exam, wrote an e-mail to the police detailing a racket in which officials were assisting student drivers in cheating on their exam.

This led to three people, TM director Clint Mansueto and officials Raul Antonio Pace and Philip Edrick Zammit, facing corruption charges.

Testimony in court has revealed that Mansueto would pressure driving test examiners to pass certain candidates that were allegedly flagged by ministries, with multiple examiners testifying to the pressure they face.

Pressured to favour candidates – Mansueto

Mansueto told police interrogators that he felt pressured to favour certain candidates because they enjoyed the favour of a particular, so-far-unnamed minister. Ministers have all denied any knowledge of the racket.

Aziz the whistleblower had come to Malta 18 years ago, having been born in the Jenin Palestinian refugee camp and endured a difficult childhood which included surviving the 2002 raid by Israeli forces on the camp, Cassola said.

He eventually came to Malta and qualified as an interpreter in seven languages, making local friends in Malta, particularly among Arabic-speaking Maltese citizens.

Cassola said that, in 2008, Aziz joined his local Labour Party club where he caught the eye of party officials and eventually became a “special delegate” for the party, keeping tabs on the local Muslim community, encouraging people to vote Labour and engage in fundraising for the party.

After the 2017 elections, Aziz twice applied for Maltese citizenship but was rejected, Cassola said.

It was after this that Aziz decided he would blow the lid off the driving licence racket that was going on at Transport Malta.

‘Tried to reveal information to several high-profile figures’

Cassola said that Aziz claims he tried to reveal his information to several high-profile figures, including former minister Carmelo Abelo, Sandro Craus, from the office of the prime minister, Jesmond Zammit, from Ian Borg’s secretariat, and former parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat, but was ignored.

He then attempted to meet with Minister Borg for close to a year to let him know in person what was going on, Cassola said, but was told to fix a meeting with the Transport Malta chairman instead.

Despite Aziz’s departure from Malta, Cassola said he is still willing to testify during proceedings even if he cannot do so in person.

“This whistleblower could reveal various aspects of this alleged scandal of which he has had first-hand experience,” he said.