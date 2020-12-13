I’ve just finished watching a rousing speech delivered by Angela Merkel: in it, she was basically telling her people that eating a waffle at a Christmas stall is not worth risking your family’s life for.

I mean, put like that, nothing could sound more ludicrously simple. Yet despite this, people continue to act as if there isn’t a pandemic raging, perhaps because for many, something as banal as a waffle has become a symbol of freedom from the now-inconvenient oppression caused by a virus which doesn’t particularly care that you’re bored of staying at home.

COVID fatigue is a very real and very understandable thing; after all, no one can stay in fight mode over a period which has stretched out over months and months. However, something I am finding a lot less comprehensible in the face of this all is the number of people who are claiming to be unwilling to take the vaccine which is set to hit our shores soon. It’s also somewhat ironic to me that the same people who are so willing to go out partying are the ones least enthusiastic about getting inoculated.

I’m also not sure what people think is going to happen if we don’t take the vaccine. Shown to be impervious to both the cold as well as the hellish heat, this virus isn’t exactly going to take a sabbatical or decide to visit the Bahamas for an extended holiday. Our options remain pretty slim: we either get vaccinated or we just let the old and vulnerable continue to die in droves every day.

The vaccine hasn’t been around long enough for its possible long-term effects to be known. Well, neither have the many cancer drugs approved in 2019, yet many would hope to have access to them should they fall ill, placing their hope and trust in scientific research, rather than Google.

It seems almost comical that this has to be explained. Perhaps it’s the fact that our last few generations have missed the boat on any real hardship and it’s somehow given them the impression that they’re entitled to their frivolous opinions over people’s lives. Who knows? But I simply can’t recall a time in history where people were less bothered about whether or not their actions indirectly contributed to someone else dying.

Putting others at risk is called freedom - Anna Marie Galea

Can you imagine if something similar happened in World War II? Just envision blackout time, where everyone had to switch off all the lights in their houses and use black curtains to block off the light to not draw the attention of enemy planes and one family in a block of flats deciding that their right to have their lights burning brightly in the night sky was more important. If you tried to pull a stunt like that and didn’t get killed by the bombs, your neighbours probably would have ended you instead.

Yet now, putting others at risk is called freedom. It’s like getting angry at someone for telling you to jump out of a plane with a parachute. In short, it’s madness, and it’s not just a madness which affects you, but one which could have an impact on countless of others.

Do we have to trust science to do its best in a limited time frame? Definitely. But truthfully, if we want any level of normalcy to return, we simply have no choice. As for all those still planning to have a normal Christmas in the face of the disaster we find ourselves in, all I can say is I hope the waffle is worth it. It better be to die for.