In the first of a series of articles, medical student Adrienne Gatt looks at how one can reduce the risk of developing colon cancer through diet

Diet is a crucial factor which can determine the state of our health and well-being. What we eat and how we cook can have a substantial impact not only on our general health but also on our susceptibility to various long-term health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and colon cancer.

Colon cancer is the fourth most-commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide and is the third most common cause of death globally. Studies have confirmed that cases of colon cancer mostly originate from economically developed countries as a result of industrialisation and mainly due to a richer diet.

This article focuses on the impact of red meat consumption, highlighting both its benefits as well as its negative effects in relation to colon cancer susceptibility as well as provides advice on how we can choose what we eat more wisely.

Red meat is a common food consumed by many. It consists of muscle meat originating from animals and includes pork, beef and lamb among many others. It is termed ‘red meat’ due to the presence of a particular substance called ‘haem’ which is responsible for giving red meat its characteristic red colour.

Heam is also the main culprit in increasing cancer risk. Red meat consumption increases the risk of colon cancer compared to white meat mainly due to this protein, haem, which is absent in white meat.

How does red meat increase your risk of colon cancer?

When we eat red meat, the haem found in red meat interacts with the cells that make up your colon and cause them to divide at a faster rate. This increased division produces various carcinogenic substances which promote the development of a tumour resulting in colon cancer. Not only, but haem can also disturb the ‘good bacteria’ of our intestines, which serve to protect our body from infections and cellular damage. Thus, heam also has an indirect impact, as the decrease in ‘good bacteria’ will in turn promote cell division within the colon, increasing the likelihood of colon cancer development.

This does not apply to white meat as it does not contain haem and so is much less likely to produce carcinogenic compounds and contribute to colon cancer.

Do I need to stop eating red meat to reduce my risk of colon cancer?

No, there is no need to remove red meat from your diet completely. It is actually healthy to incorporate some red meat into your diet as it contains essential minerals such as iron which are important to replenish, especially in women of childbearing age, in order to replace the iron lost during menstruation (period).

So, what can we do to decrease the number of times we consume red meat? This can be done by:

• Eating more white meat: This includes meat such as chicken, turkey and rabbit. You can also choose fish as an option as fish is said to have many protective properties against colon cancer.

• Cooking red meat well: When opting to eat red meat, it is suggested to cook it for a longer period of time. Studies have shown that exposing meat to high temperatures of around 90°C will cause the haem protein to break down. This will reduce the extent of carcinogenic compound production in the colon, thus reducing the risk of developing colon cancer. This is why cooking meat to the extent that its characteristic red colour is turned brown is recommended, so that a greater amount of haem is broken down before the meat is consumed.

• Eating less processed meats: Processed meats include those that are salted, cured or smoked and are said to increase the risk of colon cancer due to the presence of preservatives such as sodium nitrite. Therefore, reducing the frequency of consumption of food products such as bacon, ham and sausage will also reduce your chances of developing colon cancer.

In conclusion, red meat is responsible for inducing the progression of colorectal cancer due to the presence of haem as well as due to the presence of preservative compounds in processed red meat products.

Therefore, it is important to educate yourself as well as your loved ones about the benefits and the risks of their dietary choices and eat smart by opting for healthier food. This way you can reduce your and your family’s chances of developing colon cancer.

Adrienne Gatt is a medical student studying at the University of Malta who wrote a literature review on the effect of dietary compounds on colon cancer as part of her medical studies.