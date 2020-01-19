While most of us have gone back to our usual (or possibly new) routines, others are making their way back home to celebrate their New Year, this Saturday.

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, has gained popularity in recent years, possibly due to the fact that it stems from values which advocate notions of peace, harmony, family reunion and universal celebration.

Although the follow-up to New Year is full of activity and lively performances, the eve and day are family affairs.

During New Year’s Eve dinner with family, for example, the Chinese gather to eat lavish dishes of chicken, fish and bean curd which are essential, as the words themselves (‘ji’, ‘yu’, and ‘doufu’, respectively) imply auspiciousness, abundance and richness. And these are all good things for the coming year.

The preparations for the New Year started here in Malta last Tuesday, with the inauguration ceremony of the Inspired in China fine arts exhibition, held at the Maltese Parliament.

The beauty of the work the China Cultural Centre undertakes lies in the nature in which it tries to engage Maltese society in the Chinese culture. This exhibition, for example, happens to be an annual event, in which Maltese artists are sent to various Chinese provinces to be simply inspired.

This year’s exhibition was inspired by the natural beauty and rich culture of the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, which was depicted through the mediums of photography, painting, sculpture, poetry and fashion design.

We are entering the Year of the Rat in 2020, but what does this mean? This zodiac sign is associated with the Earthly Branch and the dark hours of the day. The rat also depicts the yang, of yin and yang, which means it represents the beginning of a new day.

Reflections in Water by Darren Spiteri is on display at the Inspired by China fine arts exhibition.

Although there are many legends revolving around the rat, they all focus on these qualities embedded in the rat’s nature: vitality and cleverness. And thus the splendour of the rat and the New Year celebrations continues with the Zodiac Creativity Exhibition: The Golden Rat Brings an Auspicious Year at the China Cultural Centre, Valletta.

The exhibition aims to bring to the fore traditional customs of the Chinese spring festival and their meaning in modern society. With art, myth and legend working together to facilitate the understanding of cultural concepts, we have before us the importance of the rat as the first animal in the zodiac sequence.

Along with the legends and myths that accompany the rat’s journey, will be details of the 24 solar terms created by young Chinese artists. Visitors will also have the opportunity to create their own tumbler (a paper-cut lantern and hydrangea). Significantly, the lantern festival itself, which began over 2,000 years ago, is all about family reunion and the importance of society. This is the binding thread throughout the Spring Festival.

Today, the beauty that is the Chinese Spirit, from its art, music, dance, medicine and tea ceremonies to mention but a few, will be there for us to experience at the Chinese Garden of Serenity, Santa Lucija.

This is a great place to feel what the New Year really means. Colourful, lively and skilful performances ‒ from the Hebei Art Troupe to the playing of traditional Chinese instruments and the re-enactment of traditional tea ceremonies ‒ are all happening. For those who get peckish, there will be tantalising Chinese and Maltese food stalls; and for those who are curious or looking for something more natural and holistic, there will be stalls promoting Chinese medicine.

This is a great excuse, if ever one was needed, to get out with family, friends and of course, pets.

Darrin Zammit Lupi’s Woman Making Hydrangeas (Embroidered Balls) in Jiuzhou village in Chong Zuo City at the Inspired by China exhibition.

Anyone looking to further the experience may wish to attend the Happy Chinese New Year Performance also happening tonight, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta. Here, the renowned Theatrical Art Troupe hailing from the Hebei Province will showcase performances including opera, martial arts and dance.

The New Year events culminate in Malta with a concert, also to be held at the MCC, this coming Wednesday. It will bring the East and West together as Chinese musicians join forces with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Being invited to celebrate such beautiful events, at this time of the year, affords us almost a second chance to recognise the important things in life. The notion of fresh starts, amid family (most especially) and friends, is what is highlighted in all these jovial and uplifting events and performances. Imbued with such a sense of meaning in the moments that bring us together, it is almost essential to appreciate the time, space and chi of ourselves and of others.

The Inspired by China fine arts exhibition is currently running at the foyer of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malta, Freedom Square, Valletta, until January 30.

The Zodiac Creativity Exhibition is running at the China Cultural Centre, Melita Street, Valletta, until March 5. Visitors welcome Monday to Friday 9am to 12.30pm and 2.30 to 5pm.

The New Year Fair will be held today, at the Chinese Garden of Serenity, Santa Lucija. This event is being held in collaboration with the Santa Lucija Local Council, from 10am to 4pm.

The Happy Chinese New Year Performance will also be held today, at the MCC, Valletta, from 6.30 to 8.30pm. Tickets are available from: www.mcc.com.mt or by calling 25595750.

The Chinese New Year Concert will be held on Wednesday at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, from 7.30 to 9pm. Entrance is free but reservation is required, from www.maltaorchestra.com/events/chinese-new-year-concert.