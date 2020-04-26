Dear NQT or MTL student,

Whereas classroom management is the most stressful aspect of teaching, correcting the students’ work is certainly the most annoying. Both are part and parcel of our profession, so let us take a deep breath and face them.

Correcting work is tedious in the extreme, but do not be tempted to put off the work for another day because an avalanche will eventually bury you alive. The best strategy is a piecemeal approach that will ease the drudgery of the chore. Before confronting the daunting pile of work, find a niche away from humankind, then settle somewhere comfortable, listen to background music and keep a thermos of coffee at hand. If you are relaxed, you will be generous with your marks, so everybody is happy in the end.

Classroom management (or more accurately, class control) is a skill perfected over the years. It reaches its heights when the teacher effortlessly anticipates students’ every move and reaction, deftly side-steps craftily laid traps, and skilfully answers embarrassing questions without batting any eyelid. Since you are nowhere near this stage, here is an anecdotal eye-opener to caution you on your way:

A number of years ago a student teacher joined us in the primary school. He was a bright, eager young man with puppy eyes and a ready smile. By the end of his first school day it was apparent that things were going badly: he was crestfallen, bewildered and pale. We all waited with baited breath in the staff room for the Moment to occur.

And sure enough, during the Thursday break he barged in and broke down sobbing on a chair. We had drawn straws to see who would be the one to break the news to him, so I gingerly stepped closer and offered tissues. His grief was genuine and complete.

One of the students had flicked a rubber at him that had hit him right between the eyes. The other children had shown their appreciation for the shot’s accuracy with a wild round of applause and hoots of laughter.

So I sat down next to him in solidarity. The distraught student teacher was gently nudged into reflecting on how he had presented himself to the students. Was it clear he was the boss? Was he the one who laid down the rules?

Some simple enquires soon revealed the truth. He had not bothered with such trivialities as enforcing the pecking order when entering the classroom. Apparently his sole aim was to be unanimously loved by the students. Being popular was synonymous with being a good teacher, or so he thought – a dangerous misconception indeed!

Children have a knack of instinctively identifying your weak spot and gleefully honing in as quickly as it takes them to open their books on page 10.

The moral of the tale is: a teacher is there to teach, not to be loved. If you teach properly and passionately, if you genuinely care for your students without expecting anything in return, you will unwittingly and naturally earn not only affection but also cooperation and respect.

Fond regards, Your mentor

(The is the second in a series of articles that started on April 19)

Mariella Vella, head, De La Salle College primary school