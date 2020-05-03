Dear newly-qualified teacher or prospective NQT,

You may have realised that a very convenient attribute needed for the teaching profession is being practical in a hands-on sort of way. Soon enough you will need to wipe away tears, stanch sudden nosebleeds or fish for ‘lost’ papers in bags full of debris at any given time of day.

If you are squeamish, it is a disadvantage you will need to overcome. Conversely, if you have a hidden strength in this area, it will catapult you to fame and favour that will gain you a healthy reputation for the rest of your career.

Today’s anecdote will explain what I mean.

I had only recently been appointed head of a new school and was ardently trying to familiarise myself with the staff and the system. It was just my luck that one particular Monday morning the school secretary received an anonymous telephone call informing us there was a bomb somewhere on the premises.

In case you are too young to remember, this was a rather common occurrence some years back, and although none of the threats ever materialised, I knew I had to take the call seriously.

I did consult with my staff I must admit – always very good practice in any circumstance – and diligently set about evacuating everybody from the building.

Be brave and resolute when jumping to the rescue and you will be rewarded with eternal gratitude

The children were super excited I recall, since it meant a break from lessons; on the other hand, the staff were smiling encouragingly but flustered inside and trying hard to control their panic.

The school secretary had contacted the Armed Forces and soon enough three handsome hulks in fatigues stormed in. My teachers suddenly perked up and became very solicitous until I got a very severe telling off from one of them because I had not followed the right procedure – one should not evacuate a building when there is a bomb scare (OK, mental note for next time!).

I was sternly informed that the right thing to do in such circumstances was to keep everyone inside and check for any unidentified bags or packages. I mumbled my apologies and back we all trooped indoors. I felt deflated and embarrassed, but only 10 minutes were to elapse before sweet revenge was mine.

While moving bags, checking behind shelves and dislodging cupboards, a cockroach of dazzlingly distinguished proportions emerged. The hulk in fatigues who had only just berated me for my ignorance in bomb matters, stood still in stock. His fellows-in-arms did not come any closer.

So I daintily hopped on to the offending insect and, with my high-heeled size 37 strappy sandal, squashed it to smithereens. Did I hear a faint sigh of relief? Did I detect a flicker of admiration?

Oh yes, things changed from then on. I was thanked for my cooperation and dedication and reassured that I was doing a good job in the circumstances. My reputation as school leader was restored.

The moral of the tale is: be brave and resolute when jumping to the rescue and you will be rewarded with eternal gratitude… and also, she who laughs last, laughs best.

Fond regards, Your mentor.

(The is the third in a series of articles that started on April 19.)

Mariella Vella, head, De La Salle College primary school