Dear newly qualified teacher or Master in teaching and learning student,

A misguided concept that I feel it is my duty to warn you of is the notion that your carefully planned and wonderfully executed lessons are what students will remember you for. This is not to say that you should not always strive to deliver the best lessons in the world (which is a terrible strain when done on a daily basis) because this is what makes you an excellent teacher in the eyes of the School Management Team, parents and students alike – and one’s reputation is of the utmost importance in any profession. However, there is another angle to it all, because children and young people have a wonderful way of surprising you and turning your ideas upside down.

I will share with you two instances when I was pleasantly shocked and surprised that I had got it all wrong.

The first happened quite a number of years ago. I ran into a past student I had taught in my first year of teaching. He was in his 30s, but I recognised him instantly and even recalled his name, which for me was quite a feat. He had been an A student, a pleasure to have in class and a bright spark indeed, whereas usually it is the difficult ones that one recalls immediately.

Naturally when we met, we spent some moments reminiscing about school, and at one point he said that I had been one of his favourite teachers. I smiled encouragingly and unashamedly wondered which of my many teaching skills and talents he was going to mention. Grinning broadly, he recalled the truly memorable episode: the day I took his class out one Saturday morning on a hike to L-Għar ta’ San Brincaw.

No, it was not my ability to inspire a love for poetry, or my infinite patience when correcting the difference between ‘lay’ and ‘lie’, it wasn’t even my modern way of getting the students involved in their own learning and letting them choose content… no, it was the day we had the time to talk about life in general, laugh together, and share sandwiches and crisps along the country lanes.

The second episode happened behind my back as it were. There was a rumour going around the staff room that one of our past students had ‘bared all’ about being bullied at school in a local newspaper article.

I wondered who it was and sought it out. After a heart-rending tale of miserable days at school tormented by peers year after year, there was my name. I gulped… I didn’t remember any of this… what had I done?

Apparently, I was mentioned as the teacher who had listened to him over a drink in the sixth form canteen. He had remembered that one small gesture of which I had no recollection because I had touched his heart. (In retrospect, I had probably been breaking school rules, but I don’t wish to dwell on that.)

The moral of the tale is: connect with your students on a human level. That is what will be etched in their memories forever.

Fond regards, Your mentor.

(This is the fourth in a series of articles that began on April 19.)

Mariella Vella, Head, De La Salle College primary school