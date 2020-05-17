Dear newly-qualified teacher or Master in Teaching and Learning student,

When students play up in class and make you see red, remember that parents can be much worse. You need to learn not only how to communicate and behave with students but also with parents, and in the case of the latter, pray for tact as well as fortitude and wisdom. What I find most difficult is not the run-of-the-mill complaints of too much homework, or an ‘unfair’ punishment, but rather when parents come to school with a mission in mind – to seek revenge, and not on me (which I can deal with somehow) but on somebody else’s child.

A memory comes to mind: a student was hurt during break. We checked what had happened and everyone (including the victim) agreed it was a case of misadventure. Since the unfortunate student had been hurt in his private parts the parents were duly informed to take him for a check-up.

The following week, the same boy was sent home again, but I thought little of the information until lo and behold the avenging father stood threateningly in front of my office when I arrived the next day. He loomed over six feet tall demanding to know why his son’s private parts were being targeted… three times in row!

I didn’t know what to say and that moment of weakness and hesitation led to my having to endure 10 minutes of ranting about the possible repercussions of male genital injury and malfunction.

As soon as I could muster enough candor, I replied that I only knew of one incident that involved his son’s private parts… but apparently that was not what the parent wanted to hear because the next barrage of words were aimed at my inability to know and manage everything that went on in the school.

He then triumphantly told me he knew the name of the offender and demanded his parents’ contact details. The police were mentioned and medical fees… the molehill was definitely morphing into a mountain.

I knew I had to regain control of the interview, so stretching to the limit of my five-foot-three-inch stature (excluding heels) and facing him squarely in the… chest… I insisted we sit down calmly and begin again. You see, it is important to change tactics (never bellow back at somebody bellowing at you), and to change posture – the act of sitting down is deflating in itself.

To cut a long story short, after agreeing on the importance of doing what is right, we parted ways to the relief of the terrified staff behind my office door.

What I think is worth mentioning is that after we did investigate the matter, it turned out that I had been right all along… the unfortunate private parts had only been involved in one incident, but the boy, happy to have stirred his father’s protective instinct and enjoying the male bonding, had decided to embellish the narrative.

The moral of the tale is: be wary when mama or papa bear get angry, and it is good practice to always keep notes of incidents that happen during school time.

Fond regards, your mentor

(This is the fifth in a series of articles that began on April 19.)

Mariella Vella, Head, De La Salle College primary school