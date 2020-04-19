In a new series of articles, Mariella Vella, head of De la Salle College primary school, writes a series of letters addressed to newly-qualified teachers (NQTs) and Master in Teaching and Learning (MTL) students on a range of topics to help them see the funny side of teaching and encourage them to persevere in their chosen career.

Dear NQT or prospective NQT,

You must be in a quandary. Here you are, proud to have recently graduated and counting the days until receive your warrant, when suddenly schools as we know them are no more. Or worse still, you are an MTL student groaning at all the work involved in teaching practice when your plans are disrupted overnight: what is going to happen to your future?

Do not give up! Teaching was never easy at the best of times, and now you are facing challenges that hopefully will make you all the more determined to follow your chosen profession. I am going to share with you a few anecdotes that will help you weather the storm. Well-seasoned teachers will smile as their own memories stir in recognition – welcome to the teaching profession.

The unfortunate contracted spoonerism

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a young teacher needs to go to class armed with a bagful of advice from older colleagues. The alternative is learning the hard way.

For instance, when in my early 20s I began teaching groups of over 30 male adolescents cooped up together in one room, I never sat down for a moment. I had to maintain some sort of authority even if it were only of the vertical variety.

I also never gave my back to the students while ardently writing notes on the blackboard (with chalk!). There was no way I was going to take my eagle eyes off them for more than a few seconds for the entire 40 minutes I was there.

This prim teacher bellowed out at the top of her voice: ‘Shit down!’

These two simple but effective strategies helped me survive and flourish.

Another important talent is the ability to control your anger and keep your poise at all times, because otherwise there could be unfortunate consequences, as my anecdote will reveal.

I recall it all happened in a Form 4 class just before the second break. The time of day should have flashed a warning light as the students were restless, to put it mildly. Indeed, when the bell rang, they snapped their books shut, grabbed their lunches and stood up en masse.

There I was finishing off my perfectly planned conclusion when the eruption took place. I was totally ignored and forgotten. I was angry – so angry!

I wanted to scream: “Shut up and sit down!”, but in the excitement of the moment, what came out at the top of my voice was an unfortunate combination of the two commands. This prim teacher bellowed out at the top of her voice: “Shit down!”

Total silence ensued. Red in the face but with my head held high I managed to say the prayer and make my way with as much dignity as I could muster to the staff room where I collapsed in a state of mortification that required several cups of coffee and fond pats on the shoulder to help me revive. I still shudder when I imagine what was probably said behind my back that day.

The moral of the tale is: in class, stay calm at all times, even when ignored, and avoid yelling at the top of your voice to attract attention.

Fond regards,

Your mentor.