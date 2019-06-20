On July 20, 1969, men walked on the moon for the first time in history, achieving the national goal set by the President of the United States eight years before.

After landing about four miles away from the predicted touchdown point, Neil Armstrong emerged from the Eagle and stepped onto the moon. An estimated 650 million people watched his televised image and heard him describe the event: “one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind”. Buzz Aldrin followed him about 20 minutes later and President Nixon spoke by telephone link with the astronauts.

Armstrong and Aldrin ex­plored the area for more than two hours. They collected soil and rock samples, set up experiments and planted an American flag. They left behind medallions and a small silicon disk containing goodwill messages from 73 countries. A commemorative plaque also stayed behind. Signed by President Nixon and the crew of Apollo 11, the plaque said: “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the Moon, July 1969, A.D. We came in peace for all mankind.”

Last Sunday, Pope Francis marked the 50th anniversary of this significant event with an interesting statement that somewhat echoed the words on that plaque: “Fifty years ago, yesterday, man set foot on the moon, realising an extraordinary dream. May the memory of that great step trigger the desire to progress together to even greater goals: more dignity to the weak, more justice between peoples, more future for our common home.”

There is an urgent need for us all to come together again and make a giant leap forward

For Francis, the commemoration of the landing of men on the moon is an opportunity for humanity to dream big again. In 1969, the achievement of Armstrong, Aldrin and Michael Collins was seen “not as a conquest of the United States, but of all men”. In the words of NASA engineer Rocco Petrone, their feat gave humanity “a common goal, a source of pride and exaltation that knows no frontier”.

Fifty years later, there is an urgent need for us all to come together again and make a giant leap forward, in favour of the poor and the vulnerable, in favour of peace and justice, in favour of life and the environment.

Pope Francis has been one of the most outspoken figures when it comes to the need to protect and preserve life in all its forms and shapes. He does not hesitate to speak out in a strong voice when he feels the need to be heard. In his encyclical Laudato Si’, he invites us to commit ourselves to what he calls “integral ecology”, which is not limited to the environment but also involves the spheres of politics, economy and religion.

In this light, the University of Malta is receiving applications for a new interdisciplinary Master of Arts in Environmental Ethics. The course identifies the potential for sustainable human ecologies that benefit both present and future generations and exposes candidates to the key ethical, social and political underpinnings of cultural, biological and ecological degradation.

It is offered by the Faculty of Theology, in collaboration with the Faculty for the Built Environment, the Faculty of Engineering, the Faculty of Health Sciences, the Faculty of Laws, the Centre for Environmental Education and Research, and the Institute of Earth Systems.

For further details about the MA in Environmental Ethics, funding opportunities, and other degrees in Bioethics, Business Ethics, Theology and Religious Studies, visit www.um.edu.mt/theology/prospective.

