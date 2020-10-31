For centuries the (Roman Catholic) Church has enjoyed unquestionable privileges in our country. While this is not the place to pass judgement on this fact, it is reasonable to say that times have changed from when the Church represented the unique source of solace and raison d'être of an otherwise bleak life.

In what must be an uncomfortable situation for the Church, the tides have long been turning and today it no longer enjoys the devotion of the majority of the population - with the divorce referendum being the definitive proof of this fact. It is no wonder then that the Church and its apologists rush to save it from losing its great privileges, as these are slowly eroding away.

Perhaps the biggest privilege still enjoyed is that the Roman Catholic Apostolic Religion is recognised as “the religion of Malta” in our Constitution. Indeed the latter goes much further than this; it gives Her the “duty and the right to teach which principles are right and which are wrong” with such teaching to be “provided in all State schools as part of compulsory education”.

Unsurprisingly this painful transition from a position of privilege to one of equality is now being strongly felt during the discussion of the Equality Bill. The number of opinion pieces contrary to the Bill which have featured in the major newspapers is considerable. One particularly important issue of contention relates to regulation affecting Church schools.

One should note that since its original inception in 2015, the proposed Equality Bill was revised to reasonably accommodate institutions which have an 'ethos' based on a belief, creed or religion within the framework of a law against discrimination. However, none of the opinions we have come across have taken pains to explain why these provisions are not satisfactory.

Indeed, within the framework of the Bill we can think of only two reasons which could be motivating opposition to this Bill.

The first is that the Church wants its schools to be exempt from the employment regulations mandated by this Bill, despite these being an employer.

This would allow such schools to discriminate religiously against teachers who may be fully qualified, but do not profess the Catholic faith. It would also allow schools to interfere and attempt to control the private lives of teachers in their employment. Schools would also be in a position to set faith inspired 'policies' which are to be followed outside of religious studies classes, introducing religious indoctrination where this is unwarranted.

Why the elimination of such discriminatory practices should be a matter of controversy eludes us

The second reason could have to do with the provision of 'goods and services' by Church schools, which in this case relates to education. It could be the case that the Church wants to discriminate against pupils of different faiths, refusing these admission, even though the education services provided are ultimately publicly funded.

Why the elimination of such discriminatory practices should be a matter of controversy eludes us — indeed they are common sense provisions which ensure that education is an inclusive and non-sectarian endeavour focused on the transmission of knowledge from teacher to pupil.

These contentions convince the Malta Humanist Association of the importance of continuing to advocate in favour of the separation of Church and State. Maintaining a State religion today is a supremacist notion which creates the expectation of preferred treatment. By implying a two-tiered structure of Maltese identity which is irrespective of citizenship, it not only alienates those who do not adhere to the State religion, but reinforces attitudes which regard them as fair game for discrimination.

Furthermore, we are in favour of treating all established religions as private associations which are equally subject to the laws of the State. Malta is a modern liberal democracy based on equality before the law, and not on privilege. Indeed were the Church to renounce the pursuit of the trappings of State, this matter could be finally put to rest and allow it to focus on its real mission. After all its purported founder taught that one should render unto Caesar those things which are rightfully his.

Christian Colombo and Ingram Bondin are members of the Malta Humanist Association.