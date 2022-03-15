For the unintended, casino games are a closed text, with familiar plots, gameplay and outcomes. But that has changed with Meridianbet Casino’s latest casino games: Aviator.

This unique casino game is very different from the more common slots and table games. And the biggest change is that, luck factor aside, it allows players to decide for themselves about their eventual winnings.

Here is how it works. At the start of the game, before the plane leaves, a player pays for a flight – that is, places a bet. Double betting is possible – players just need to place a bet on both betting windows at the bottom of the screen.

The player then needs to wait for the flight to depart. When it does, the plane takes off from the value of x1.0. The more in flight, the higher the odds or multiplier by which the player can make a profit.

From that point on, a player can interrupt the flight and pay out the winnings with the multiplier to which the plan flew at that moment. If the plane takes off before that, then the player loses the money invested and will need to wait for the next flight. The latter is not an issue – as the rounds go on after the other, so there is not much waiting for new flights and new bets.

The game’s dashboard is very clear – on the screen, players can see the betting sections at the bottom of the screen, while on the left they can see the list of winners in each game or flight individually as well as their result in an individual flight. In the upper part of the screen players can find chat fields and additional options and see the last values at which the plane took off.

The popularity of Aviator is also due to how free bets are assigned – the ‘rain’ option. Rain represents a certain number of free bets with a certain value of each free bet, which are played by the players themselves to each other or Admin.

For players to pick up a free bet from some of the rain, they first need to turn on the chat in the upper right corner of the screen. When it rains, players need to be quick and press the ‘claim’ button to pick up the free bet. After picking up the free bet, players need to open the menu in the upper right corner and go to the ‘free bets’ option, where they must activate the free bet they want to use.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. Licence number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply. The odds may change since quotas are variable.